The Orange Scourge

Council is "trialling" these scooters. No idea why. Now our "shared" paths are shared by bikes, ebikes, scooters, e-scooters, skateboards, e-skateboards, pedestrians, tourists, dogs on extremely long retractable leads, children, and mobility scooters. One older lady is covered in bruises after being mown down by a speeding scooter on a footpath. Grrrrr.