Previous
Not The Tardis by aq21
135 / 365

Not The Tardis

Must have walked past this phone booth (urk) a thousand times and only noticed it tonight. Neither Dr Who or Superman were in sight. Used a grunge filter to enhance the horror.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise