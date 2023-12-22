Sign up
158 / 365
Rose Garden
The local park has roses in full bloom. They smell divine.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Mike
Oh, how lovely!
Where are roses 🌹 in full blossom now? Surely somewhere on the southern hemisphere?
Never mind the phone camera, just remember it is the photographer, not the camera who is taking the photo!
December 22nd, 2023
