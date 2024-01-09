Previous
Seaweed with Fish by aq21
Seaweed with Fish

An unexpected fish appeared in this shot. Have to look hard to find it. Only noticed it when editing.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
