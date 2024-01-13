Sign up
180 / 365
The Rockpool
Was going for a retro-polaroid-ish look. Fantastic luck when a bather in a red swimsuit began making her way down the ladder.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
180
Cordiander
I love this retro-polaroid-ish look. The lady in the red swimsuit is fantastic.
January 13th, 2024
