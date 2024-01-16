Previous
Gum Tree by aq21
Gum Tree

Giant gumtree. Slightly embossed, trying for a pencil/sketched look.
AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
