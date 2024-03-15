Previous
Snappy by aq21
242 / 365

Snappy

Old Minolta in an op-shop.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
66% complete

Babs ace
My pal Bob would be in there like a shot. He has quite a collection of old cameras.
March 15th, 2024  
Mallory ace
love this vintage look and the framing you chose. very cool. fav
March 15th, 2024  
