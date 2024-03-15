Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Snappy
Old Minolta in an op-shop.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
1
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
242
photos
17
followers
20
following
66% complete
View this month »
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Babs
ace
My pal Bob would be in there like a shot. He has quite a collection of old cameras.
March 15th, 2024
Mallory
ace
love this vintage look and the framing you chose. very cool. fav
March 15th, 2024
