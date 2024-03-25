Previous
The Fashionistas by aq21
251 / 365

The Fashionistas

10 year olds inspired by Kim Kardashian.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise