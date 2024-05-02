Previous
Frangipani by aq21
Frangipani

Last flower before Winter
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Babs ace
Beautiful, there are still one or two hanging on on our frangipani bush too, but most have given up for the winter now.
May 2nd, 2024  
