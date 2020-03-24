Previous
Orchid by arayofsrqsun
Orchid

"the softest things in the world, overcome the hardest things in the world."

~ lao tzu
tina (arayofsrqsun)

ace
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
