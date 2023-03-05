Previous
Silent Sunday by arayofsrqsun
128 / 365

Silent Sunday

Sure wish you were here to spend a lil time, catch up, share your wisdom... just sit together.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
