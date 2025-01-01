Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
151 / 365
New Year - 2025
From Our House To Yours
Wishing you a year filled with unforgettable memories - faith, hope & charity.... ✨️ endless opportunities, and the strength & courage to conquer each challenge with poise & grace.
Be A Warrior - Seize The Day.
Happy New Year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
151
photos
3
followers
26
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st January 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
house
,
strength
,
faith
,
warrior
,
seize the day
,
2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close