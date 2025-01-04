Sign up
152 / 365
* All Elephants Matter
5yr old grandson:
What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter?
Me: - idunno. What?
Him: Irr-elephant
Ha ha ha...
Me: . . Smh.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
153
photos
3
followers
26
following
