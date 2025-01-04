Previous
Next
* All Elephants Matter by arayofsrqsun
152 / 365

* All Elephants Matter

5yr old grandson:
What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter?

Me: - idunno. What?

Him: Irr-elephant
Ha ha ha...

Me: . . Smh.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact