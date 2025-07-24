Previous
Secrets by arayofsrqsun
158 / 365

Secrets

"May my heart always be open to little birds who are the secrets of living."

e.e. cummings
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
43% complete

