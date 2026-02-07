Previous
What is genius.... by arayofsrqsun
167 / 365

What is genius....

"What is genius? It is the power to be a boy again at will."
~ James Matthew Barrie

Take away the electronics, kick them out of the house... and boys will be boys!
7th February 2026

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

