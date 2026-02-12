Previous
Sometimes.... by arayofsrqsun
Sometimes....

“Sometimes we need the fog to remind ourselves that all of life is not black and white.” – Jonathan Lockwood Huie
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
