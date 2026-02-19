Previous
Just breathe.... by arayofsrqsun
169 / 365

Just breathe....

Sometimes... you have to crop out the hustle and bustle of "progress", to get a clear view.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
46% complete

