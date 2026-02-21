Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
"Hoppy"
....is a relative term.
I wonder what great mystery my Friend (southern) or Foe (cane) is contemplating - 💭💭💭
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st February 2026 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
mystery
thought
truman the toad
