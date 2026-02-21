Previous
"Hoppy" by arayofsrqsun
170 / 365

"Hoppy"

....is a relative term.

I wonder what great mystery my Friend (southern) or Foe (cane) is contemplating - 💭💭💭
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
46% complete

