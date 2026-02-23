Previous
Wasn't Me.... by arayofsrqsun
176 / 365

Wasn't Me....

I ask... "Charlotte, who spilled the water bowl again?" And she looks directly at the cat.

Ask a silly question, get a silly look. Tst.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
48% complete

