Previous
176 / 365
Wasn't Me....
I ask... "Charlotte, who spilled the water bowl again?" And she looks directly at the cat.
Ask a silly question, get a silly look. Tst.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
176
photos
3
followers
28
following
48% complete
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
23rd February 2026 8:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
charlotte
,
that dog
,
clean paws
,
wasn't me"e
