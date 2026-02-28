Previous
Dewy Ghost in Bloom by arayofsrqsun
181 / 365

Dewy Ghost in Bloom

My mom lost her battle with cancer 25 years ago.. This is an offshoot of her original plant.
Gotta love nature and her resilience.

My Mom was a Real Warrior in the scheme of things - boy I miss her and her feisty spirit.
tina (arayofsrqsun)

Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
