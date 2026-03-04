Sign up
Blame it on the rain...
"I will do it tomorrow", said Toad.
"Today, I will take life easy."
*posting for yesterday - lol
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
186
photos
5
followers
30
following
50% complete
Tags
rain
,
toad
,
adorable
,
calm
,
peaceful
