187 / 365
Greenery & Trees!
"I spy with my little eye, something that is so beautiful, it leaves me breathless."
— Beth Michele
From the 16th floor.. In the midst of cement, highrises - looking southeast-ish.
*backfill for the 6th
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
192
photos
6
followers
34
following
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th March 2026 8:57am
Tags
trees
,
over-developed coastal land
