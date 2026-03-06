Previous
Next
Greenery & Trees! by arayofsrqsun
187 / 365

Greenery & Trees!

"I spy with my little eye, something that is so beautiful, it leaves me breathless."
— Beth Michele

From the 16th floor.. In the midst of cement, highrises - looking southeast-ish.

*backfill for the 6th
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact