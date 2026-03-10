Sign up
191 / 365
Need a pass to get into class, please.
"Time is a social construct I refuse to participate in." -- Lol.. unfortunately my grandson's school doesn't find that humorous. 😕
Running late - rushing.
God said, look at this beautiful sunrise I am giving you - the day is just beginning, calm your jets girlie.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
192
photos
6
followers
34
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th March 2026 8:01am
Tags
late
,
principals office
,
no excuse
,
blame the time change
