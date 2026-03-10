Previous
Need a pass to get into class, please. by arayofsrqsun
Need a pass to get into class, please.

"Time is a social construct I refuse to participate in." -- Lol.. unfortunately my grandson's school doesn't find that humorous. 😕

Running late - rushing.
God said, look at this beautiful sunrise I am giving you - the day is just beginning, calm your jets girlie.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
52% complete

