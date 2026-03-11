Previous
EEEEKKKK!
EEEEKKKK!

Ooh, ah, that's how it always starts.
Then later, there's running and screaming."
— Jurassic Park

Yeah, idunno why that dinosaur is there.
There was a welcomed black racer in there once upon a time.
