My Sweet Charlotte by arayofsrqsun
My Sweet Charlotte

"Love has four legs."
— Unknown

She has to hold hands while we're driving.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
