Previous
193 / 365
My Sweet Charlotte
"Love has four legs."
— Unknown
She has to hold hands while we're driving.
❤️
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
Tags
rescue
,
shotgun
,
my girl
,
char-char
