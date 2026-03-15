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Roaring, Jumpin, Crushin It - Monster Trucks
This traffic jam tells a different story.
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Storms moving thru ...
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th March 2026 1:22pm
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sunday storms
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inside jam
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too many trucks
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