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Dip & A Wiggle by arayofsrqsun
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Dip & A Wiggle

Two Sticker Tuesday...

Happy St. Patrick's Day. ☘️
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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