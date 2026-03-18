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Sunshine & The Simple Things by arayofsrqsun
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Sunshine & The Simple Things

An adventure with this kid....
Can't beat it.

*backfill.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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