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Cat Tales... 🐈 by arayofsrqsun
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Cat Tales... 🐈

"As a rough rule of thumb, I would say the smaller the pond, the more belligerent the fish." — Craig Brown


*backfill
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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