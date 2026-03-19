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Cat Tales... 🐈
"As a rough rule of thumb, I would say the smaller the pond, the more belligerent the fish." — Craig Brown
*backfill
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
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20th March 2026 2:32pm
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