Previous
Skyway Bridge by arayofsrqsun
198 / 365

Skyway Bridge

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is a landmark cable-stayed bridge in Tampa Bay, Florida, connecting St. Petersburg (Pinellas County) and Terra Ceia (Manatee County) and crossing Hillsborough County waters, carrying I-275 and US 19. Opened in 1987, it replaced an older bridge that partially collapsed in 1980 after a freighter collision, a disaster that killed 35 people. The current bridge is known for its distinctive design, panoramic views, and serves as a major transportation route and local icon, with the old southbound span converted into a fishing pier.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact