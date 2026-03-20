Skyway Bridge

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is a landmark cable-stayed bridge in Tampa Bay, Florida, connecting St. Petersburg (Pinellas County) and Terra Ceia (Manatee County) and crossing Hillsborough County waters, carrying I-275 and US 19. Opened in 1987, it replaced an older bridge that partially collapsed in 1980 after a freighter collision, a disaster that killed 35 people. The current bridge is known for its distinctive design, panoramic views, and serves as a major transportation route and local icon, with the old southbound span converted into a fishing pier.