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205 / 365
Gator tales...
Been here 40+ years and I still am in awe - thrilled every time I see a gator in the wild.
I watched this one climb out of the farm pond and settle to sun himself this beautiful morning
He's not very big - maybe. 5 ft.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th March 2026 9:20am
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