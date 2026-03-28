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Gator tales... by arayofsrqsun
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Gator tales...

Been here 40+ years and I still am in awe - thrilled every time I see a gator in the wild.

I watched this one climb out of the farm pond and settle to sun himself this beautiful morning
He's not very big - maybe. 5 ft.

28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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