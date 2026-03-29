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The Master Gardener & Her Boy
"We must teach our children to smell the earth, to taste the rain, to touch the wind, to see things grow." — John Cleal
** We must also teach them to appreciate & properly care for the tools we use.
Got in a lil clean-up b4 the overcast day turned to rain.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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29th March 2026 2:03pm
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