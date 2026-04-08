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New Venture... by arayofsrqsun
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New Venture...

I'm starting a shoe business for clowns...
It's no small feat 🤣
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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