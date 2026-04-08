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219 / 365
New Venture...
I'm starting a shoe business for clowns...
It's no small feat 🤣
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
224
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6
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36
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th April 2026 12:20pm
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clown
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circus
,
big feet
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shies
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