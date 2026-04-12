Previous
Sunday... by arayofsrqsun
219 / 365

Sunday...

Not sure if its ending the week on a perfect note or perfecting starting the week with a song in my heart...

Either way, Sunday mornings spent quietly catching up & enjoying our church courtyard / garden with my daughter is like music to my soul.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact