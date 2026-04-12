Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
Sunday...
Not sure if its ending the week on a perfect note or perfecting starting the week with a song in my heart...
Either way, Sunday mornings spent quietly catching up & enjoying our church courtyard / garden with my daughter is like music to my soul.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
219
photos
6
followers
36
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th April 2026 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peaceful
,
blessed
,
bff
,
sunday.
,
love her
,
george-ous
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close