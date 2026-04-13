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224 / 365
Time flys
04/13/2024
#5
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
228
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th April 2024 3:42pm
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pool
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fishing
,
#5
,
seems like yesterday
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