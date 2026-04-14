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A day well spent by arayofsrqsun
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A day well spent

Sometimes it isn't about my to-do list.

#5, #4, #7
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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