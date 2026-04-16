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Boop! by arayofsrqsun
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Boop!

Snoozing gentle giant.
Miss her terribly.

04/16/2924
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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