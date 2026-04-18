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Chirp
Your ankles collect more snow than the Zamboni....
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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tina (arayofsrqsun)
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
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365
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
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18th April 2026 8:13am
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skate
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trash talk 101
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