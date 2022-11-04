Previous
Shiny by archerethan
4 / 365

Shiny

This is a lock. I took it's picture because it was shiny on shiny. I like the reflections but I wish the locker was clean. It has kind of a gloomy mood to it.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Ethan Archer

@archerethan
