Grandma's Sewing Machine by argeekay
7 / 365

Grandma's Sewing Machine

This is a sewing machine we acquired in Germany, dated ca. 1921. That makes it about 100 years old. It's a beautiful piece.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

