8 / 365
Homemade Art
Bookfolding - this is a book, folded into a vase and adorned with lights and decorations. We really like decorating with light and LEDs make it so much easier and cost effective
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
ArGeeKay
@argeekay
Joined this as part of a creativity project because it seemed like one of the more fun activities. I'm not looking to improve my abilities,...
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
24th April 2020 12:05am
books
lights
art
decoration
bookfolding
