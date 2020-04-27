Previous
A little creek by argeekay
11 / 365

A little creek

I'm fortunate that in the development there is a stand of trees and a small creek. That means they can't disrupt or build over it. It's not much, but I love it.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

ArGeeKay

@argeekay
Joined this as part of a creativity project because it seemed like one of the more fun activities. I'm not looking to improve my abilities,...
