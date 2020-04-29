Previous
Hang in there by argeekay
Hang in there

A tree hanging on to the bank of a creek. It will eventually fall and make a bridge, for a time.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

ArGeeKay

@argeekay
Joined this as part of a creativity project because it seemed like one of the more fun activities. I'm not looking to improve my abilities,...
