17 / 365
#365PROJECTday 16
Colors - A stand of fresh juice in the Carmel market
צבעים - דוכן של מיץ טרי בשוק הכרמל
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Ariela
@arielam
6
My 365 Project
NIKON D90
3rd March 2020 9:40am
fruit
colors
juice
fruits
fresh
#365project
