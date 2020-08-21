Previous
#365PROJECTday 27 by arielam
24 / 365

#365PROJECTday 27

Photo with a mirror - the garden view seen through the mirror
צילום עם מראה - נוף הגינה הניבט מבעד למראה
21st August 2020

Ariela

@arielam
6% complete

