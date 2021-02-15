Sign up
Photo 900
Red Kite
Poor quality Red Kite, but the first I have ever seen. It was flying over the fields near my home so I was pleased to at least get something that looked like it should do.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
ArkensielPhotogra...
@arkensiel
I retired on 30 June 2006 from PriceWaterhouseCoopers and from tutoring as an Associate Lecturer for the Open University on 30 June 2019. I was...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
bird
redkite
