Red Kite by arkensiel
Photo 900

Red Kite

Poor quality Red Kite, but the first I have ever seen. It was flying over the fields near my home so I was pleased to at least get something that looked like it should do.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

ArkensielPhotogra...

@arkensiel
