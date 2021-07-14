Previous
Next
Calculo finiquito AdobeStock_90091685 by armandoguarneros
3 / 365

Calculo finiquito AdobeStock_90091685

Para saber cuánto te toca de finiquito debes considerar el sueldo neto que ganabas en la empresa, los años que laboraste y los días de vacaciones que te correspondían de acuerdo al tiempo que estuviste trabajando.

https://www.homodigital.net/2021/06/como-calcula-finiquito.html
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Armando Guarneros

@armandoguarneros
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise