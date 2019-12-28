Previous
Next
Slight encounter by arnica17
Photo 397

Slight encounter

At first I only wanted to take pic of the structure, but luckily people passed. And this looks better.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise