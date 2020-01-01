Sign up
Photo 408
New year morning
: watching tv!
An old drama series! Very nostalgic 😭
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
409
photos
18
followers
19
following
112% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Taken
1st January 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mary Siegle
ace
A fun way to start the new year!
January 3rd, 2020
