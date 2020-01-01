Previous
New year morning by arnica17
Photo 408

New year morning

: watching tv!

An old drama series! Very nostalgic 😭
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
Mary Siegle ace
A fun way to start the new year!
January 3rd, 2020  
