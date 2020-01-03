Previous
Fun ad by arnica17
Photo 409

Fun ad

This is an app ad, making twist of well known tea ad, "whatever the food is, the drink is tea Botol Sosro". The app change it to "whereever you eat, search for fun eating experience, Traveloka first."
Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
